PM Modi highlights Brunei, Singapore as key allies in Indo-Pacific strategy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a landmark visit to Brunei and Singapore from September 3-5, underscoring the importance of these nations as key partners in India's 'Act East' policy. His visit aims to bolster ties with Brunei and Singapore and enhance broader collaboration with the ASEAN region.

In a departure statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi highlighted the significance of his first-ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam. As the two countries celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations, Modi expressed enthusiasm for meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the Royal family. The visit is expected to advance India's cooperation with Brunei across various sectors, including defence, trade, energy, space technology, health, and cultural exchanges, while exploring new areas of collaboration.

Following his Brunei visit, Modi will travel to Singapore on September 4. He anticipates engaging with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, as well as leaders from Singapore's dynamic business community. Modi aims to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Singapore, focusing on emerging fields such as advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, and sustainable development.

In his statement, Modi affirmed that these visits are pivotal in strengthening India’s ties with Brunei and Singapore and in reinforcing the broader ASEAN region’s role in the Indo-Pacific Vision.