Quad Summit likely to be held in New York

NEW DELHI: Quad Summit likely to be held later this month on the sidelines of the UN Summit of Future (September 22nd – 23rd).

India was the host country and after trying to host it around Republic Day this year, sources point that this could be the only way to host it this year.

“India was looking at hosting the Quad Summit earlier this year around Republic Day but since the schedules were not feasible for the leaders it couldn’t take place. However, with the US Presidential elections slated for November this year – and the Quad leaders being present in New York around this time, it is the most feasible option. A formal announcement is awaited,” according to a source.

After returning from his Ukraine visit, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi called US President Joe Biden and also the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and besides speaking on other issues also talked about Quad.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is likely to attend the Summit. However, it is yet to be announced formally.