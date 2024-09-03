Survey shows women are more supportive than men on abortion for unmarried individuals

NEW DELHI: Despite being more vocal, young adults, primarily men and from rural areas with less education, are still not comfortable discussing abortion and are more conservative about unmarried girls going ahead with ending their pregnancy, according to a nationwide survey.

Interestingly, the survey, conducted for the first time in the country, showed that while most women support women’s autonomy in decision-making, a significant majority of both genders disagree that they should be the primary decision-makers.

Women are also more supportive of a single girl terminating their pregnancy as compared to men, according to the survey.

The nationwide survey released on Tuesday was conducted by the Ipas Development Foundation (IDF), a not-for-profit organisation that focusses on enhancing women and girls' access to safe, respectful, and non-judgemental sexual and reproductive health services.

Surprisingly, people aged 32 years and above were significantly more comfortable conversing about abortion with friends and family members compared to younger people in the age group of 18–24 years, who are, however, supportive of abortion in general.

The pan-India survey, which received 13,255 responses, with 59 percent being women, showed that over seven in ten respondents (71 percent) have a positive attitude towards abortion. However, this decreases to 62 percent when it comes to abortion for an unmarried person.

While the majority (72 percent) said that abortion should be allowed in the country, only one-third did not favour abortion, and 11 percent expressed their unsureness.

Also, 70 percent said they are at ease discussing abortion with friends, and 65 percent reported similar comfort levels when talking about it with family members.

“Women are significantly more likely to support abortion for unmarried persons as compared to men. Education also plays a significant role in influencing attitudes towards abortion,” the study said.