Tensions rise in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district over minor's alleged molestation

DEHRADUN: Tensions are escalating in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district over the alleged molestation of a minor girl by a youth from a different community. On Tuesday, authorities imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) within a 200-meter radius of the Nandanagar market area.
According to police sources, a case has been registered against 200 unidentified people at the Nandanagar police station on Tuesday for vandalism at a disputed site. This comes after 300 unidentified people were booked on Monday in connection with the same incident. In total, 500 unidentified have been booked in cases filed over the past 48 hours in relation to this controversy.
According to the reports from the district headquarters, demonstrators took to the streets of Gopeshwar on Tuesday, voicing outrage over a recent incident that has sparked widespread anger. As tensions continue to escalate, a large police contingent has been deployed to maintain order.
Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar stated, "Although police arrested the main accused, Arif Khan (26), a resident of Sofatpur village, Nangal police station, Bijnor district, on Sunday night, locals are now demanding the arrest of three other accomplices allegedly involved in the incident." Meanwhile, additional police force from the district have set up a camp in Nandanagar to monitor the situation.
A controversy erupted in Nandanagar on Sunday after Arif, a salon owner, allegedly made obscene gestures at a minor girl from the area. "We will not tolerate such shameful behaviour in our community," said a local resident, Rajendra Karanwal condemning the incident.
The incident sparked widespread outrage, with an angry mob vandalizing seven shops belonging to members of a particular community, forcing the market to shut down for the entire day. "We demand justice for the victim and punishment for the accused," said another Sumit Rawat.
The market remained closed on Tuesday as well, with protesters blocking vehicular movement. Despite rain, villagers from nearby villages gathered in Nandanagar to stage a sit-in protest, chanting slogans and demanding action. "We will continue our protest until the accused is brought to justice," said a Vyapar mandal leader.
Given the gravity of the situation, a heavy police deployment has been made in the town to maintain law and order. "We are working to resolve the situation peacefully and ensure justice is served," said SP Sarvesh Panwar.
A mob of angry locals continued their agitation in Nandanagar on Tuesday, enforcing a complete shutdown of the market and blocking vehicle movement. The protesters demanded that the District Magistrate (DM) verify the identities of all outsiders within a week and expel individuals with criminal backgrounds from the area.