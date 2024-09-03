Tensions rise in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district over minor's alleged molestation

DEHRADUN: Tensions are escalating in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district over the alleged molestation of a minor girl by a youth from a different community. On Tuesday, authorities imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) within a 200-meter radius of the Nandanagar market area.

According to police sources, a case has been registered against 200 unidentified people at the Nandanagar police station on Tuesday for vandalism at a disputed site. This comes after 300 unidentified people were booked on Monday in connection with the same incident. In total, 500 unidentified have been booked in cases filed over the past 48 hours in relation to this controversy.

According to the reports from the district headquarters, demonstrators took to the streets of Gopeshwar on Tuesday, voicing outrage over a recent incident that has sparked widespread anger. As tensions continue to escalate, a large police contingent has been deployed to maintain order.

Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar stated, "Although police arrested the main accused, Arif Khan (26), a resident of Sofatpur village, Nangal police station, Bijnor district, on Sunday night, locals are now demanding the arrest of three other accomplices allegedly involved in the incident." Meanwhile, additional police force from the district have set up a camp in Nandanagar to monitor the situation.