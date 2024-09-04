100 injured as tin roof collapses during cultural show in Bihar's Saran district

PATNA: Around 100 people were injured, 30 of them seriously, when a terrace of an old building where they had gathered to watch a cultural show on the occasion of Mahaviri procession late on Tuesday collapsed in Bihar’s Saran district.

Police said the incident took place around 11.15 pm at Isuapur, about 40 km from district headquarters at Chhapra. The old building is located near a temple where Mahaviri procession was taken out late on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said that several of the injured had gathered on the spot to watch the dance performance. The annual procession had drawn a huge crowd on the spot making the task of the police more difficult to control the mob.

While a number of spectators had climbed on the rooftop, others were standing underneath when a portion of the terrace of the old house collapsed. The seriously injured were rushed to Isuapur Primary Health Community Centre, and those with minor injuries were let off after first aid. Convenor of the Mahaviri procession, Shailendra Pratap told the media that 12 of the injured were undergoing treatment at Isuapur community health centre while others were discharged after first aid.