4 axed women judicial officers reinstated: HC

NEW DELHI: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has reinstated four women civil judges who were previously terminated due to alleged unsatisfactory performance, the court registry informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

This development follows the Supreme Court’s suo motu cognizance in January, when it questioned the termination of six women civil judges by the Madhya Pradesh government.

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh was informed that the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in a full court meeting, decided to reinstate four of the six women judges. These judges will be reinstated as Civil Judge Junior Division with a one-year probation period but without back wages.

“The reinstated judicial officers will be placed at the bottom of their respective batches, and their original seniority will be restored upon confirmation,” stated lawyer Tanvi Dubey.