5,000 higher education institutes to be turned into centres of excellence: Union minister Pradhan

At a workshop on Wednesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the transformative potential of India's higher education institutions. The event centered around the launch of the Institutional Development Plan (IDP) for Higher Education Institutes, aiming to create a forward-thinking framework that aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Pradhan emphasized that these institutions are key to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by embracing the principles of NEP 2020. He discussed the critical role of higher education in shaping the future of India's youth, focusing on making them future-ready through holistic and inclusive approaches. Pradhan outlined his vision for turning 5,000 institutions into centers of excellence by fostering research and innovation.

The minister also spoke about education's role in transforming India from a consumption-based economy to a production-oriented one. He stressed that institutional development plans should focus on enhancing the skills of India’s vast population, promoting multidisciplinary education, integrating Indian languages into higher learning, and prioritizing innovation and entrepreneurship.

Sanjay Murthy, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, echoed Pradhan’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of these plans in preparing institutions to meet future demands. He emphasised that the IDP would help Indian institutions compete globally by improving their quality and adaptability.