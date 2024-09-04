Bihar BJP MP gets extortion calls, death threat from Nepal

Patna: BJP MP from Bihar’s Araria, Pradeep Kumar Singh has received extortion and death threats on his mobile phone from Nepal, prompting him to lodge a formal police complaint on Wednesday.

In his complaint to the police, Singh said that he received messages on his mobile phones asking to pay a hefty sum as extortion, failing which he would be eliminated. The extortionist from Nepal sent messages after the MP didn’t pay heed to repeated calls.

The complaint has been submitted to the Araria police, the MP said, “The first call was made on my mobile phone on August 27, but I didn’t respond to the caller. Then he sent a message asking me to ensure the release of Dinesh Rathore, a gangster lodged in Araria jail.”

Subsequently, the extortionist asked the BJP leader to cough up Rs.10 lakh as extortion. The MP in his police complaint said that he didn’t take notice of such messages, but repeated messages made him panicky, and he sought police intervention.