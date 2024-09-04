CBI books former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in ‘false’ case against BJP leader

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh FIR against former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh and a few others for allegedly trying to frame BJP leaders in false cases, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the CBI has registered the case after a two-year-long Preliminary Enquiry (PE) which was taken up after a pen drive handed over to the then Maharashtra Assembly speaker by Devendra Fadnavis, who was then the leader of the opposition.

Initially, the case was handed over to the CID, which later got transferred to the CBI.

The CBI in its PE has prima facie found that Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Pandit Chavan conspired with one Vijay Bhaskarrao Patil, who acted as complainant, and the then state home minister Deshmukh directed to file a zero FIR on December 9, 2020 at Nimbhora Jalgaon police station related to a two-year-old incident in Pune “to falsely implicate BJP leaders and others to wrest control of the Jalgaon Zilla Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj Limited (Educational institution),” the CBI alleged in its FIR. “Later, the zero FIR was transferred to Pune and registered on January 5, 2021,” it added.