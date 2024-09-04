DAC fast-tracks Rs 1.4L cr defence purchases

NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved Rs 1,44,716 crore worth proposals for procurement of battle tanks, radars, aircraft and patrol vessels.

The DAC, chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh accorded Acceptance of Necessity for 10 capital acquisition proposals for procurement of seven most modern stealth frigates, Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCV), air defence fire control radars, Dornier-228 aircraft, next generation fast patrol and offshore patrol vessels.

Of the total cost of the projects, 99% is from indigenous sources under the Buy (Indian) and Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) categories.

Adding to the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy, approval was given for seven more advanced stealth frigates — each with around 8,000 tonnes displacement — under the Project 17 Bravo (B). This has an outlay of Rs 70,000 crore.

Another proposal was for procurement of FRCVs for the Army, which would modernise its armoured tank fleet. The FRCV will be a futuristic main battle tank with superior mobility, all-terrain ability, multilayered protections, precision and lethal fires and real-time situational awareness.

The approval was also given to procure air defence fire control radars, which will detect and track aerial targets and provide firing solutions.

Three approvals were given to enhance the capabilities of Indian Coast Guard. The procurement of Dornier-228 aircraft, next generation fast patrol vessels with high operational features in rough weather conditions, and offshore patrol vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations, will enhance the capability of ICG to carry out multifarious operations.