Former CM Vasundhara Raje's remarks ignite a political storm in Rajasthan BJP

JAIPUR: Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has ignited a political storm in the Rajasthan BJP with her recent comments made at a party function in Jaipur on Tuesday night.
At an event to honour senior party leader Om Mathur, who has recently been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim, Raje made a remark that is being interpreted by many as a veiled critique of her junior colleagues who have recently risen to prominent posts within the BJP.
Raje commented, "Some who acquire copper nose rings begin to believe they have become jewellers and own an entire jewellery store." She added a note of praise for Om Mathur, stating that, despite his elevated status, he has remained grounded.
These statements are being perceived as a thinly veiled critique aimed at certain junior BJP members who, having received important posts after the Assembly elections in Rajasthan last year, have distanced themselves from Raje. There is also speculation that her comments reflect underlying tensions with the BJP's high command, with whom she has had conflicts in the past.
Raje’s remarks have stirred comparisons with previous statements she made at a BJP event in July, where she criticized rising arrogance among party leaders. “Arrogance comes with the post, but it is temporary. By taking everyone along, one’s stature increases, which is permanent,” she had said. Her comments then did not name any individuals but generated significant speculation.
In June, during an event in Udaipur, Raje drew attention with her remark, stating, “There was a time when people were grateful to someone. But today is such a time when people first try to cut the finger by holding which they learnt to walk.”
Raje’s recent statements come at a time of heightened political activity, as the BJP faces scrutiny for its performance in recent general elections. Despite dominating the last two general elections, winning all 25 seats, the party’s share dropped to 14 seats this time around. The party's strategic decisions, including sidelining Raje and appointing first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister, are under the spotlight.
With by-elections approaching for seats vacated by five Congress MLAs who have become MPs, the pressure is on Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Raje’s recent remarks have fueled speculation about her political intentions and potential impact on the BJP's fortunes in Rajasthan.
BJP circles are now discussing what exactly Vasundhara Raje’s continuous statements imply. Is Raje’s resentment towards the BJP high command still continuing or is Raje now pointing at Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his ministerial colleagues? While the BJP is calling it a joke among senior leaders, the Congress claims that Raje has hit out at the Rajasthan government and she has targeted CM Sharma for the poor way his government is working.
As the party prepares for critical by-elections in six assembly seats, Raje’s remarks have provoked quite a stir and registered her presence in the state’s political landscape. Raje’s resurgence and her pointed comments could have significant implications for the BJP’s strategy and unity in the state.