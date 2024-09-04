Former CM Vasundhara Raje's remarks ignite a political storm in Rajasthan BJP

JAIPUR: Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has ignited a political storm in the Rajasthan BJP with her recent comments made at a party function in Jaipur on Tuesday night.

At an event to honour senior party leader Om Mathur, who has recently been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim, Raje made a remark that is being interpreted by many as a veiled critique of her junior colleagues who have recently risen to prominent posts within the BJP.

Raje commented, "Some who acquire copper nose rings begin to believe they have become jewellers and own an entire jewellery store." She added a note of praise for Om Mathur, stating that, despite his elevated status, he has remained grounded.

These statements are being perceived as a thinly veiled critique aimed at certain junior BJP members who, having received important posts after the Assembly elections in Rajasthan last year, have distanced themselves from Raje. There is also speculation that her comments reflect underlying tensions with the BJP's high command, with whom she has had conflicts in the past.