'If my mouth is opened, it will trigger a political earthquake,' says Harak Singh Rawat after 12-hour ED grilling

DEHRADUN: In a dramatic turn of events, former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat has broken his long silence in Uttarakhand's political scene, warning of a seismic shift in the state's and country's politics.

"If my mouth is opened, it will trigger a political earthquake not just in Uttarakhand but across the country," Rawat said in a warning tone after a 12-hour interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate.

Without giving away the names, he alleged that certain individuals are deliberately targeting him. Rawat's explosive statement has sent ripples across the state's political circles, leaving many wondering what secrets he might reveal next."

Speaking to TNIE, former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat said, "I worked for everyone during my tenure as cabinet minister in both Congress and BJP governments. I helped BJP leaders during my tenure in the Congress government and assisted Congress leaders during my time in the BJP government."