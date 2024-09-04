Lucknow Diary | Council school teachers to get national award

Two teachers from council schools in Pratapgarh and Mirzapur have been selected for the ‘prestigious National Teacher Award-2024’. On Teachers’ Day, September 5, they will be honoured at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. The selected teachers are Shyam Prakash Maurya from Upper Primary School Malhupur, Mandhata Block, Pratapgarh, and Ravikant Dwivedi from Primary School Bhagesar, Mirzapur. Teachers have been selected for recognition for using Power Point presentations and innovative ‘Mathematics Garden’ where digital classrooms were used to teach students.

26 ‘indisciplined’ doctors fired

In a bid to spruce up the health services and tightening the screws, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who also helms the medical and health portfolio, has come down cracking on the doctors in various government hospitals terminating 26 of them, citing ‘long absence from duty and failure to follow directives of senior officials.’ The doctors, who faced the axe, are mainly posted in Community Health Centres (CHC) in a number of districts including Jalaun, Bareilly, Mainpuri, Siddharthnagar, Lalitpur, Ballia, Basti, Rae Bareli, Mathura and Firozabad.

Thieves make rescue call to cops to disperse mob

Thieves, on a buffalo theft spree, were caught by villagers and on finding themselves surrounded by angry mob, called up the police for rescue in Bhamora police station area, in Bareilly. The situation unfolded when the villagers of Gaushganj caught two thieves who had entered the village to steal the cattle. Fearing for their lives, one of the thieves dialed 112, the emergency police number, pleading for help. Responding to the distress call, a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the police found the thieves in the grip of mob. The mob was so massive that the PRV officers had to call for support.

