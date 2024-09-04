Massive landslides hit NH 29 in Nagaland, six dead
GUWAHATI: Six persons were killed in a major incident of landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, on National Highway 29 in Nagaland on Tuesday night.
Landslides also occurred at multiple places along the highway. The incidents either washed away or blocked portions of the highway, snapping road communication between commercial hub Dimapur and the state capital Kohima. Several houses and roadside eateries were also damaged.
Scores of vehicles were stranded following the incidents. Official sources said it would take time to clear the road given the severity of the disasters.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the authorities were assessing the situation.
“I’m deeply concerned by large-scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The State Govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @nhidcl for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest,” he posted on X.
The office of the commissioner of police, Dimapur issued an advisory for commuters.
“In view of the massive mudslide at Pherima, landslide at Tseipama/ Piphema and another major landslide on NH 29 (Pagala Pahar/New Chumoukedima) which has washed away an entire section of the road, all vehicular traffic between Kohima and Dimapur on NH-29 is blocked as it is not possible to ply on this stretch of road,” the advisory said.
It added, “Alternate route via Pimla-Mhainamtsi for commuting between Kohima and Dimapur is also not advised due to the above mud slide/landslides. The Niuland-Kohima via Zhadima road can be used by light motor vehicles only. No heavy vehicles shall be allowed to ply on this route.”
It requested citizens to take extreme precautions during this weather condition and plan their travels accordingly.
National Highway 29 leads up to Manipur and the state depends heavily on this arterial road for supplies.