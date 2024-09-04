Massive landslides hit NH 29 in Nagaland, six dead

GUWAHATI: Six persons were killed in a major incident of landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, on National Highway 29 in Nagaland on Tuesday night.

Landslides also occurred at multiple places along the highway. The incidents either washed away or blocked portions of the highway, snapping road communication between commercial hub Dimapur and the state capital Kohima. Several houses and roadside eateries were also damaged.

Scores of vehicles were stranded following the incidents. Official sources said it would take time to clear the road given the severity of the disasters.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the authorities were assessing the situation.

“I’m deeply concerned by large-scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The State Govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @nhidcl for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest,” he posted on X.