Methodology being worked out to sanitise Army's equipment of Chinese parts

The events are being held in Leh under the Northern Command to give the feel of the High Altitude and its peculiarities. The command looks after the Areas of Kashmir and Ladakh having both Chinese and Pakistan frontiers.

Adding on the danger of Chinese parts, not only electronic components, but hardware as well Gen. Mann said that with the electronic part the potential is there of data being transferred. "And anything which can be done with data being remotely is where the vulnerability lies," he said. Recently the Army has put on hold the contract of a drone company that was using Chinese parts.

The point unanimously agreed by Mann and Ashish Kansal is that the supply chains are dependent on Chinese components.

Ashish Kansal, Co-Chair of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Drones Committee, said, "Industry is making conscious efforts to make sure no electronic component from China is part of any systems because that's where the real issues are cropping up. Otherwise, China is part of the Global supply chain today. So, whether equipment from China goes to the US and then comes to India, it is very difficult even for the industry to comprehend this."

Coming to solutions, other than precluding the equipment with Chinese parts "the best way to sort of take out Chinese is to make sure that we increase the indigenous content in our systems and keep increasing it so that our indigenous capability develops because there are two advantages, not just china you are not dependent on any country of the world. Because today we are talking of China, tomorrow we will talk of some other country."