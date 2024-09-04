President Murmu to honour top educators with National Teachers’ Award on September 5
NEW DELHI: President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will honour 82 distinguished educators with the National Teachers’ Award 2024 at a grand ceremony on September 5 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
The event marks National Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s former President and an esteemed educator. The award recognizes the exceptional contributions of teachers who have significantly enhanced the quality of education and positively impacted the lives of their students.
The National Teachers’ Award, a prestigious honour, includes a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, and a silver medal. Awardees will also have the exclusive opportunity to engage with the Hon’ble Prime Minister.
This year, the Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Education has selected 50 teachers through a rigorous and transparent online selection process, spanning district, state, and national levels. These teachers represent 28 states, 3 Union Territories (UTs), and 6 organizations. The group includes 34 male educators, 16 female educators, 2 differently-abled teachers, and 1 teacher working with children with special needs (CWSN).
In addition to these 50 educators, 16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and 16 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be honoured. This expansion reflects the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes the importance of motivated and capable faculty in advancing students, institutions, and the educational profession.
NEP 2020 advocates for rewards and recognition to foster a culture of excellence within the education ecosystem. In alignment with this vision, the National Teachers’ Award, previously exclusive to school teachers, was broadened in 2023 to include two new categories for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and Polytechnics.
The 16 awardees from the Department of Higher Education come from various prestigious institutions, including state universities, central higher education institutions, and polytechnic colleges. These educators have been selected for their outstanding contributions in fields ranging from architecture and agricultural sciences to economics and engineering.
Among the awardees from the Department of School Education & Literacy are educators like Avinasha Sharma, a lecturer at GMSSSS NIT 3 Faridabad in Haryana, and Sunil Kumar, a lecturer at GSSS Khargat in Himachal Pradesh. They represent a diverse array of schools and regions, reflecting the widespread excellence across India's educational landscape.
From the Department of Higher Education, notable awardees include Prof. Anitha Suseelan, Head of the School of Architecture at Christ University in Bangalore, and Prof. Birinchi Kumar Sarma, a professor at the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Banaras Hindu University. Their achievements highlight the integral role that higher education faculty play in shaping the future of their students and institutions.
The ceremony on September 5 will not only celebrate the achievements of these remarkable educators but also reinforce the critical importance of quality teaching in building a progressive and educated nation. As these educators receive their awards, they stand as beacons of inspiration, embodying the dedication and commitment necessary to elevate India’s education system to new heights.