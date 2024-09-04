President Murmu to honour top educators with National Teachers’ Award on September 5

NEW DELHI: President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will honour 82 distinguished educators with the National Teachers’ Award 2024 at a grand ceremony on September 5 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The event marks National Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s former President and an esteemed educator. The award recognizes the exceptional contributions of teachers who have significantly enhanced the quality of education and positively impacted the lives of their students.

The National Teachers’ Award, a prestigious honour, includes a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, and a silver medal. Awardees will also have the exclusive opportunity to engage with the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

This year, the Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Education has selected 50 teachers through a rigorous and transparent online selection process, spanning district, state, and national levels. These teachers represent 28 states, 3 Union Territories (UTs), and 6 organizations. The group includes 34 male educators, 16 female educators, 2 differently-abled teachers, and 1 teacher working with children with special needs (CWSN).

In addition to these 50 educators, 16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and 16 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be honoured. This expansion reflects the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes the importance of motivated and capable faculty in advancing students, institutions, and the educational profession.

NEP 2020 advocates for rewards and recognition to foster a culture of excellence within the education ecosystem. In alignment with this vision, the National Teachers’ Award, previously exclusive to school teachers, was broadened in 2023 to include two new categories for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and Polytechnics.