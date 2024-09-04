Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam busted in Assam, 38 arrested

GUWAHATI: The Assam police arrested 38 persons for their alleged involvement in an online trading scam, reportedly involving Rs 2,200 crore. The accused were arrested from different parts of the state over the past few days.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised people to be wary and not fall into the traps of fraudsters.

“Thirty-eight people have been arrested so far and further investigation is on. I request people not to fall into such traps. Nobody has the magic to give 25% to 30% interest,” Sarma told the media on Wednesday.

Stating that trading is happening through online applications as well as manually, he said, “It is not acceptable that somebody will take away your hard-earned money. You must have seen such fraudsters maintaining a lavish lifestyle. This is the investors’ money.”

It emerged during an investigation by the police that the accused trapped people by promising 30% returns within 60 days.

Bishal Phukan (22), a resident of Dibrugarh said to be the kingpin, and his alleged associate Swapnanil Das are among those arrested. They are now in the custody of the police.

Phukan bought some luxurious cars and led a lavish lifestyle. He identified himself as an industrialist, singer and composer while Das identified himself as an entrepreneur. He too owns some high-end cars.

The police launched a search for actress and choreographer Sumi Borah suspecting her involvement in the case. She allegedly received expensive gifts from Bishal. Her gala wedding to a popular photograph in Rajasthan is now under the police’s scanner.