SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Adityanath for 'DNA' jibe

LUCKNOW: Hitting back at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his 'DNA' jibe at the Samajwadi Party, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he should first understand the meaning of the abbreviation before hurling allegations.

The SP chief, without naming Adityanath, said those who speak a lot also have to listen a lot.

Adityanath had on on Tuesday attacked the Samajwadi Party, saying anarchy and hooliganism are ingrained in its DNA and it has torn apart the social fabric and created an identity crisis for the people.

Slamming the chief minister, Yadav said on X, "You should have known the full form before making allegations.