Students stage violent protests at school in Bhopal over harsh punishments

BHOPAL: Alleging unimaginably harsh punishment since the last few days, particularly for coming late to school, the students of Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Higher Secondary (Nutan) School in Bhopal staged a massive protest in the school campus for over two hours on Wednesday.

The protest which was particularly targeted against Varsha Jha (an ex-army officer, recently appointed as manager in-charge for HR and Estate) suddenly turned violent and the angry girls reportedly broke into Jha’s office and ransacked property there.

The agitated students of the school broke the windows, furniture and even damaged the blades of the ceiling fans in the office, targeting their ire particularly against Jha’s alleged harsh punishment of girls coming late to school.

Also, during the protests under extremely humid conditions, many students reportedly turned unconscious, after which they were rushed in ambulances, police vehicles and the vehicle of the local MLA Arif Masood to hospitals and medical facilities for urgent medical attention.

“We’ve nothing against the principal and existing teachers, our protest is against the new Madam who has been posted at the school. She is frequently torturing us, particularly for coming late to school. We are made to stand in the scorching sun for a long time, forced to clean toilets, sweep the school premises and even cut grass as punishment, even for being late by five minutes at the school. Our protest will continue till the time the new Madam isn’t removed from the school,” the girls at the forefront of the protest told journalists, as the protests grew violent.

Videos of the girl students in uniform ransacking the property at Jha’s office went viral all over the social media.