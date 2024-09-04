UP Congress seeks five out of ten by-poll seats to contest

LUCKNOW: Seeking five of the ten seats slated to go to by-poll in Uttar Pradesh anytime soon, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has got active on the ground sending party secretaries to various constituencies to get feedback about the political situation.

The party has also mandated the office bearers visiting the by-poll seats to suggest names of possible candidates amid reports that the grand old party and the Samajwadi Party are holding deliberations for seat-sharing for the by-poll in the coming months. The notification for by-poll to ten Uttar Pradesh assembly segments is yet to be notified. The by-poll has been necessitated by the victory of the sitting MLAs in recent Lok Sabha polls.

As per the sources, while the Congress has sought five out of ten seats, the Samajwadi Party appears willing to offer only two out of ten seats. Notably of the ten seats, while the ruling BJP had three, its allies NISHAD and RLD had one each, and the SP had five seats prior to Lok Sabha polls.

As per the UPCC insiders, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Pradeep Narwal, along with party MP Imran Masood, visited Meerapur assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday. Masood has been appointed in-charge of the Meerapur assembly seat up for grabs. It was held by Rashtriya lok Dal MLA Chandan Chauhan who got elected to Lok Sabha from Bijnor. Narwal is set to visit Ghaziabad later this week.

Similarly, AICC secretary Satyanarayan Patel is set to visit Katehri (Ambedkar Nagar) and Milkipur (Ayodhya) assembly constituencies while AICC secretary Rajendra Tiwari is being sent to Majhawan (Mirzapur) and Phoolpur (Prayagraj). The Congress leaders would also visit Karhal (Mainpuri), Sishamau (Kanpur Nagar), Khair (Aligarh) and Kundarki (Moradabad) constituencies to ascertain the ground situation.

“The upcoming visits of AICC secretaries to ten assembly seats have nothing to do with seat -sharing. We have conveyed our intent to contest five out of ten seats. The final call rests with party high command. We will contest the polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the seat-sharing is yet to be given a final shape,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai.

While the by-elections to nine of the ten seats have been necessitated following the election of sitting MLAs to Lok Sabha, the poll to Sisamau assembly seat in Kanpur has been caused following the disqualification of sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Hazi Irfan Solanki who has been awarded seven-year imprisonment in a criminal case by the Kanpur MP/MLA court.