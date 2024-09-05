21-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, 15th case this year

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in his rented accommodation in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday. This marks the 15th such case in this year alone.

The deceased is identified as Parshuram from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He enrolled for NEET preparations only a week back and moved to the rented apartment in Jawahar Nagar.

According to police sources, the landlord, Anup Kumar, had alerted the police around 11.30 pm when he had not seen Parshuram for several hours. Kumar reportedly last saw him drying his clothes. When he later went and knocked on his door, he did not get any response. Upon arrival, the police had broken the door and discovered the body. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was called to examine the scene.

The body was sent to MBS Hospital. The post-mortem examination has been scheduled after his parents arrive. No suicide note was found and the reasons for the death remain unclear. A probe into the matter is underway.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)