Analyse the ongoing global conflicts, prepare for unexpected: Rajnath to military leadership

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday exhorted the top brass of the military leadership towards analyses of the ongoing global conflicts, the situation along the Line of Control (LAC) and the happening in the neighbourhood with an aim to predict and be prepared to deal with the unexpected.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Defence Minister referred to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine & Israel-Hamas conflicts and the current situation in Bangladesh "exhorted the Commanders to analyse these episodes, predict the problems that the country may face in the future, and stay prepared to deal with the "unexpected".

The Defence Minister "emphasised on the need of a broader & deeper analysis by the top military leadership in view of the situation along the Northern border and the happenings in neighbouring countries, which are posing a challenge to peace & stability in the region.", MoD said. The prolonged standoff between the Indian Army and the PLA continues since May 2020.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the maiden Joint Commanders' Conference in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on the second and final day of the apex-level military leadership meeting on Thursday.

The JCC is planned to be developed as a crucial forum for the exchange of ideas, strategies and best practices among India's top military leadership, reinforcing the country's commitment to a strong and safer future and achieving strategic autonomy in defence.