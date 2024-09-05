CBSE cracks down on dummy enrollments

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued show-cause notices to 27 schools in Delhi and Rajasthan for alleged "dummy enrollment" of students, officials confirmed on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The board is also considering legal action against those found guilty of violating regulations.

This action follows a surprise inspection by the CBSE, aimed at tackling the issue of "dummy schools." During these inspections, many schools were found to be enrolling students who were not attending classes, thus violating the board's affiliation rules. "Most of the inspected schools were found to have breached the board's regulations by registering students who were not part of their active attendance, effectively creating 'dummy' enrollments," said CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta. He also noted that some schools were disregarding the board’s infrastructure requirements.

In response, the CBSE is issuing show-cause notices to the offending schools and considering legal consequences for non-compliance. The practice of dummy enrollment is often linked to students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams. These students enroll in schools but skip regular classes to focus solely on competitive exam preparation, only appearing for board exams. Many also opt for such schools to take advantage of state quotas for admissions to medical and engineering colleges, such as the Delhi state quota for students completing their schooling in the national capital.

Earlier this year, the CBSE had revoked the affiliation of 20 schools for enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates.