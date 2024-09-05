Driver, helper molest UP woman in ambulance; patient-husband thrown off vehicle, dies

A woman was sexually assaulted by an ambulance driver and his helper in Lucknow’s Gazipur area while transporting her terminally ill husband to UP’s Siddharthnagar. The accused also allegedly disconnected the husband’s oxygen support and threw him out of the vehicle eventually leading to his death.

The woman took her husband to a nearby hospital after he was sick for a few days. Unable to pay the private hospital’s fees, the woman hired an ambulance to get him back home.

According to the woman, she was forced to sit in the front with the driver and his aide. She said that after some time the duo started touching her inappropriately. When she shouted her husband tried protesting the harassment. The accused took off his oxygen support and threw him off the vehicle resulting in injuries.

The woman arranged for another ambulance to take her husband to Gorakhpur Medical College where he was declared dead upon arrival. The duo also looted Rs 10,000 and some jewellery from her.

Based on the complaint registered by the woman, the Ghazipur Police Station has registered a case against the driver and his companion.

“We have lodged a case regarding the incident based on the complaint registered by the woman. Our teams are trying to arrest the accused,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Lucknow, Jitendra Kumar Dubey said.