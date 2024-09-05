Four Indian Army soldiers killed in road accident in Sikkim

NEW DELHI: Four Indian Army personnel died in a road accident on Thursday while they were on move from West Bengal to Sikkim.

The incident took place in Pakyong District while the group was heading from Pedong in Kalimpong district to Zuluk along the Silk Route. All the soldiers belonged to a Binaguri, West Bengal based Unit.

As per the sources the vehicle skidded off the road and fell approximately 700 to 800 feet down the gorge at Vertical Veer, near Dalopchand Dara. All the occupants of the vehicle, as per the police, died on the spot.

According to details shared by the Army officials, the deceased included driver Pradeep Patel from Madhya Pradesh, craftsman W Peter from Manipur, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana and Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu.

As per the local Police the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and investigation is on. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the Army, the police added.