Govt nod to new eye drops that can remove reading glasses in 15 minutes

Presbyopia has long been managed with reading glasses, contact lenses and surgical interventions, but now the eye drop offers an advanced alternative that augments near vision within 15 minutes.

Presvu has also applied for a patent for this invention in terms of its formulation and the process. The proprietary formula not only gets rid of reading glasses but also helps lubricate the eyes as a side benefit.

These eye drops utilise advanced dynamic buffer technology to swiftly adapt to tear pH, ensuring consistent efficacy and safety for extended use, keeping in mind that such drops will be used for years at a stretch, the pharma firm said.

Presbyopia occurs as a natural consequence of aging when the eye’s ability to focus diminishes, leading to difficulty in focusing on close objects. This can significantly impact a person’s quality of life.

For patients with presbyopia, the eye drop offers a non-invasive option that can enhance near vision without the need for reading glasses.