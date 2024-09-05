Guwahati Diary | Congress panel to decide Ripun’s fate

The Congress’ central leadership will decide on Ripun Bora’s return to the party, its Assam unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said. Ripun, who was Trinamool Congress’ Assam unit president, resigned from the party recently. He had stated that issues, including the perception that the TMC is a regional party of West Bengal, hindered its progress in Assam. Ripun is a former minister and former president of Assam Congress. He has given enough indications that he would like to return to the Congress. Recently, he said, “Congress is my old home”. However, Bhupen said it is up to committee to take a call.

Himanta govt fulfils major poll promise

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government fulfilled a key poll promise of the BJP when appointment letters were distributed to 23,959 contractual and state pool teachers of upper and lower primary schools. Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to give jobs to 1 lakh youth. The government has given employment to 1,24,345 so far. While distributing the appointment letters, Sarma said the state fulfilled a longstanding demand. He said this “robust” recruitment effort highlighted government’s dedication to enhancing opportunities.

Lifetime experience for wildlife enthusiasts

Wildlife enthusiasts had a lifetime experience when they could observe majestic amphibians and reptiles up close in their natural habitat at a herpetofauna-watching event organised by biodiversity organisation Aaranyak in the Karbi Hills of Assam recently. The participants practiced the identification techniques, noting distinguishing features, colors, and behaviours of the creatures – various species of frogs, toads, and reptiles native to the Karbi Hills. Dr Jayanta Kr Roy, a wildlife biologist in Aaranyak, introduced participants to the basic identification techniques. They ventured into the forest to look for amphibians and reptiles.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com