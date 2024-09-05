Infiltration of Bangladeshis in Santhal Pargana is alarming: SG Tushar Mehta to Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: The central government on Thursday informed Jharkhand High Court that the diminishing population of tribals in the Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand is a serious matter and the central government agencies are still studying the matter following which a comprehensive affidavit will be filed after consultation with all its stakeholders in this regard.

Appearing online during the hearing of a PIL seeking probe on Bangladeshi intrusion and changing demography of Santhal Pargana, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta also added that the situation of infiltration of Bangladeshis in Santhal Pargana is alarming.

Disappointed over the failure of the central government to file an affidavit in this regard on August 22, the court had commented earlier on whether the government would act only after the Bangladeshi infiltrators entered the country.

Mehta, however, sought another week's time to file the affidavit in this regard, citing the ongoing consultation with different stakeholders, which was allowed by the court. The matter will be heard next on September 12.

Notably, Jharkhand High Court had asked the Central Government to reply through an affidavit regarding the measures taken to stop the infiltration of Bangladeshis and their views. The IB, UIDAI and BSF had earlier been asked to file separate affidavits.