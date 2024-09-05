Innovative educators win national honours from President Murmu

NEW DELHI: Innovative initiatives in education, such as gamified assessments, efforts to combat child marriages, and the creation of eco-friendly school bells, have earned National Teachers Awards for 82 educators nationwide. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards in a ceremony held on Thursday.

Among the honorees is Chandralekha Damodar Mestri, from Satyawati Soiru Angle Higher Secondary School in South Goa. Mestri has been recognized for her work in bridging language barriers for first-generation learners, developing affordable teaching resources, and conducting home visits to foster educational engagement.

Sagar Chittaranjan Bagade of Sou S. M. Lohia High School and Junior College in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, received accolades for his extensive social awareness campaigns, including initiatives for orphans, tribal communities, and individuals with disabilities. He also organized folk dance and ballet performances, earning a place in the Asia Pacific Book of World Records for providing international exposure to students.

K Suma, a teacher from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was honoured for her commitment to enhancing school infrastructure and boosting student enrollment. Her contributions include promoting health through yoga and supporting inclusive education with regular home visits.

Minakshi Kumari of Shiv Ganga Girls Plus 2 High School in Madhubani, Bihar, has been acknowledged for her efforts in community involvement, such as improving school amenities and advocating against child marriage. Her advocacy has resulted in preventing 20 child marriages and increasing girls' participation in academics and sports.