Interpol issued record 100 red corner notices at India’s request in 2023: CBI director

NEW DELHI: CBI director Praveen Sood on Thursday said that in 2023, Interpol had issued a record 100 red corner notices (RCNs) at India’s request.

Speaking at the 10th Interpol Liaison Officers (ILO’s) Conference, organised here by the CBI, Sood said as many as 29 wanted criminals were brought back to India in 2023 and 19 so far in 2024 with the help of Interpol and international law enforcement partners. He said the Global Operation Centre of the CBI has handled 17,368 international assistance requests in 2023.

Earlier, inaugurating the conference, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan lauded the CBI's Global Operation Centre, underlining that it is handling 200-300 requests for assistance on a daily basis.

Mohan also stressed on the need for active international police cooperation in tackling the rapidly evolving landscape of technology-enabled crimes which transcends borders.

Noting that RCNs are not arrest warrants, Sood said these are just requests to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest persons pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.