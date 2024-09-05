Kharge lashes out at government for ‘miserably failing’ to protect Manipur people

NEW DELHI: With Manipur being rocked by a fresh wave of violence, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday lashed out at the Modi government for “miserably failing” to protect the people of Manipur.

Criticising the government, Kharge said that the turmoil in the state is another stark addition to the long list of his “betrayals” of the people of India.

In a post on X, Kharge said bombing through drone attacks has taken place in Imphal West district, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah “seems to be asleep at the wheel”.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur since May last year. “Even your own BJP leaders and their houses are being attacked. Was the Governor removed because she raised her voice against the deplorable conditions of the relief camps?” the Congress chief asked.

He alleged that it has been 16 months since Manipur has been engulfed in violence, but the BJP’s ‘double engine’ government has done nothing to mitigate it. “Why has the Manipur CM N Biren Singh made to brazen it out and has not been sacked? Is he not culpable in virtually paralysing the state machinery, and making obnoxious statements, now recorded in public domain?” he asked.