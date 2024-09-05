Kolkata rape-murder: Victim's parents say cops offered money but they declined

Exposing the police force under TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, the parents of 31-year-old doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital revealed that they wanted the body of their daughter to be preserved but were forced to proceed with the cremation.

Participating in the protests outside the state-run hospital on Wednesday night, the parents and relatives levelled serious charges against the city cops.

The victim's father said a senior police officer offered them money when their daughter's body was in front of them, NDTV reported quoting reports in local media.

"We wanted the body preserved, but so much pressure was created. About 300-400 cops surrounded us. We returned home and found some 300 cops were standing outside. They created such a situation that we were forced to cremate her," he reportedly alleged.

He also said the cremation was rushed and the cost was not taken from the family. "My daughter went knowing that Bapi (father) could not even pay for this," the victim's father said. He also alleged that some police officers tried to get his signature on a blank sheet of paper. "I tore it up and threw it away."

"When my daughter's body was at our home, DC North tried to give us some money. We gave a fitting reply," he was quoted as saying.

Expressing full support to the doctors protesting at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in demand of justice for their friend and colleague, the victim's mother said, "I cannot sleep. I want the criminals to lose sleep too. The protest should continue till we get justice."

