Maha formula: Sharad Pawar says party winning most seats can claim CM’s post

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said there is no need for the Maha Vikas Aghadi to declare a chief ministerial face ahead of the state assembly elections, suggesting that the decision on who will be the chief minister can be made after the poll results.

The statement comes amid the insistence by Shiv Sena (UBT) to declare Uddhav Thackeray as MVA’s chief ministerial face.

“There is no need to discuss the face of the chief minister now. Let the elections take place, then we can discuss it. The numbers are important to make the chief minister post,” Pawar told reporters. giving the example of 1977 Lok Sabha elections in which the Opposition had no prime ministerial face, but after the results, Morarji Desai was chosen the PM.