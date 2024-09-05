Noida school girl sexually assaulted by labourer, three including principal arrested

NEW DELHI: A 6-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a labourer deployed for construction work at a school in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The girl narrated her ordeal before the class teacher but her complaint fell on deaf ears.

The police investigation revealed that the class teacher along with the school headmistress and school supervisor kept the incident hidden and helped the accused labourer to escape.

Sharing details, a senior Noida Police official said the family of the victim lodged a complaint at sector 24 police station alleging that their daughter was inappropriately touched by a labourer working at her Modern School, sector 12.

The police, based on her complaint, registered an FIR under sections 74 (outraging women's modesty) and 263 (obstruction to the lawful apprehension of a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 7 and 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and began probing the matter.

During investigation, the police found out that the assault took place within the premises of Modern School, sector 12, on September 3 where the victim girl was studying.