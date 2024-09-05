Sports Minister Mandaviya hails record medal haul at Paralympics

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Mandaviya on Thursday praised the Indian contingent for achieving the country's best-ever medal haul and expressed hope that the athletes would secure more medals in the remaining two days of the Paralympics.

With 24 podium finishes in Paris so far, India has already surpassed their previous best of 19 medals from the Tokyo Paralympics.

Mandaviya felicitated Deepthi Jeevanji, who won the bronze medal in the women's 400m T20 event, on Thursday. Deepthi, a world champion, was expected to be a strong contender for gold but was unable to deliver her best performance in the final. She added a bronze to her Tokyo Paralympic silver in the T20 category, which is for athletes with intellectual impairments.

"I did well but in the final I could not give my best so that's why I got bronze," said Deepthi.

Born to daily-wage labourer parents in Kalleda village in the Warangal district of Telangana, Deepthi's achievements are particularly noteworthy.

"The players have not only shown their skill but have made the country proud," Mandaviya said.