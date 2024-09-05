Stop bulldozer politics, make strategy to deal with wild animals: Mayawati to CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday asked the Yogi Adityanath government to stop doing "bulldozer politics" and make a strategy to deal with wild animals straying into the human habitat and attacking people.

"In some districts of UP, wild animals are attacking children, elderly and youngsters. Government should take necessary steps to stop this because labourers and poor people are not able to arrange fodder for their animals. The government should make a strategy to deal with wild animals," she said.

Mayawati also asked the government and the Samajwadi Party to leave the "bulldozer politics" to the Supreme Court "where there is full hope of getting justice."