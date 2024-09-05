Two children die, many injured as school bus collides with govt bus in Raichur

RAICHUR: Two school children died on the spot and many were seriously injured when a school bus collided with a government bus near Kapagal village, of Manvi taluk, Raichur district on Thursday morning.

The school bus was heading to Loyala School in Manvi from Kurdi village when the incident occurred. The deceased are Samarth Amaresh (7) and Srikanth Maresha (12). The incident occurred when the children were going to the school on the school bus to wish their teachers on the occasion of Teacher's Day.

About 40 children were travelling on the school bus. According to official sources, the condition of three children and the driver of the school bus, Balawan, is said to be critical. At least 18 children sustained injuries in the accident and most of them are being treated at RIMS Hospital in Raichur.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed shock over the incident and said on his X handle that he is saddened to hear the news that two children died and many children were seriously injured. He said he prayed that the deceased children rest in peace.

The CM said all the children injured in the incident would be

treated free of cost and the families of the dead would be compensated

by his government. He said was with the grief-stricken families in

this hour of crisis.