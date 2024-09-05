'Will close your business in India,' Delhi HC issues contempt of court notice to Wikipedia

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Wikipedia after Asian News International (ANI) filed an application stating that the site did not comply with the court order to disclose the information of its subscribers who reportedly made "defamatory" edits on the ANI Wikipedia page.

"I will impose contempt...It is not a question of Defendant No 1 [Wikipedia] not being an entity in India. We will close your business transactions here. We will ask the government to block Wikipedia," Justice Navin Chawla said.

Wikipedia, represented through advocate Tine Abraham told the court that it has to make certain submissions regarding the order, and it took them time to appear because Wikipedia is not based in India.

"Earlier also you people have taken this argument. If you don’t like India, please don’t work in India," Justice Chawla said.

The court further ordered an authorised representative of Wikipedia to be personally present on October 25, when the matter will be heard next.

The HC was hearing a defamation suit filed by ANI accusing Wikipedia of hosting a "defamatory" description of the news agency in the ANI Wikipedia page. The description states that ANI "has been criticized for having served as a propaganda tool for the incumbent central government, distributing materials from a vast network of fake news websites, and misreporting events.”

The news agency has sought for the removal of the content and monetary damages.

The news agency also alleged that Wikipedia, through its officials, has actively participated in removing the edits to reverse the content.