Ahmedabad Crime Branch seizes over 200 kg of ganja, three suspects arrested
AHMEDABAD: The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch Police in Gujarat has seized over 200 kg of ganja and MDMA and arrested three suspects who were transporting the contraband in a truck from Odisha.
Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted the truck en route to Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), uncovering a massive haul of dried ganja powder and MDMA.
The swift action prevented the suspects from making their delivery, and further investigations are underway to identify the intended recipients of the seized narcotics.
Police sources suggest that the accused from Odisha, arrested on Friday, may have made deliveries to other states, including Gujarat. This angle is under investigation.
Authorities are also probing the identity of the intended recipient at Ahmedabad’s Vatwa’s GIDC and whether similar deliveries were made elsewhere in Ahmedabad. Investigators are looking into whether this was an isolated incident or part of a broader drug distribution network.
Reacting to the major drug bust, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghvi, lauded the efforts of the police on social media, stating: “Kudos to CP Ahmedabad & Crime Branch Team!! In a major victory against drug trafficking, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch has successfully busted a massive drug racket, resulting in the recovery of over 200 kgs of dry ganja and arrest of 3 peddlers involved in the illicit trade.”
“This significant achievement is a testament to the team's tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to eradicating the scourge of drugs from our society. Our fight against drugs will continue unabated, and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure a safer and healthier community for all. Keep up the fantastic work, Team Ahmedabad Crime Branch!” he wrote.
This isn’t the first major drug bust; earlier, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a 41-year-old Philippine woman, Jinalyn Padiwan Limon, at the airport with 2.121 kg of heroin concealed in a school bag. Despite initially clearing airport security, NCB officials, acting on specific intelligence, apprehended her immediately upon her exit, thwarting her attempt to smuggle the drugs into the country.
Gujarat has seized over 87,000 kilograms of narcotics valued at Rs 9,600 crore in the past four years, resulting in the arrest of 2,600 people, Sanghavi said in June 2024.
This year alone, 251 cases have been registered and 353 arrests made. According to police data, a total of 2,607 accused have been apprehended, and 87,605 kg of drugs seized between 2021 and June 2024.
These figures exclude contraband recovered by central agencies like the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Customs, Coast Guard, and Border Security Force.