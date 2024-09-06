Ahmedabad Crime Branch seizes over 200 kg of ganja, three suspects arrested

AHMEDABAD: The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch Police in Gujarat has seized over 200 kg of ganja and MDMA and arrested three suspects who were transporting the contraband in a truck from Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted the truck en route to Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), uncovering a massive haul of dried ganja powder and MDMA.

The swift action prevented the suspects from making their delivery, and further investigations are underway to identify the intended recipients of the seized narcotics.

Police sources suggest that the accused from Odisha, arrested on Friday, may have made deliveries to other states, including Gujarat. This angle is under investigation.

Authorities are also probing the identity of the intended recipient at Ahmedabad’s Vatwa’s GIDC and whether similar deliveries were made elsewhere in Ahmedabad. Investigators are looking into whether this was an isolated incident or part of a broader drug distribution network.

Reacting to the major drug bust, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghvi, lauded the efforts of the police on social media, stating: “Kudos to CP Ahmedabad & Crime Branch Team!! In a major victory against drug trafficking, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch has successfully busted a massive drug racket, resulting in the recovery of over 200 kgs of dry ganja and arrest of 3 peddlers involved in the illicit trade.”