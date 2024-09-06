Day after crime, Ghosh ordered hospital renovation

KOLKATA: After grilling Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and two other vendors linked to the hospital, the CBI claims to have found a letter written by Ghosh to the Public Works Department asking for the renovation of a toilet just beside the seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9, sources said.

Ghosh claimed that the letter was endorsed by the director of medical education and state health secretary.

However, the health department issued a clarification to the CBI saying that internal works of the hospital were looked after by the hospital authorities and that there is no need for any clearance from the state health department.

Sources in the hospital said the renovation work was stalled after junior doctors started a cease-work agitation, not allowing contractors to start the work. Junior doctors said the repair work was done deliberately “so that evidence of rape and murder could be tampered with”.

Senior CBI officials said they were looking into other letters sent by Sandip Ghosh and that they have also received original copies of the tender that was given to contractors by flouting all norms.