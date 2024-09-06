Dhing rape case: Assam police arrest two absconding accused

GUWAHATI: The Assam police on Friday arrested the remaining two accused of the recent alleged rape case in central Assam’s Dhing.

“The Assam Police have arrested both absconding accused in the Dhing rape incident,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

Faridul Islam Khan and Golap Uddin went into hiding when the police had launched a search. The prime accused, Tafiqul Islam alias Tafazzul Islam, had died by drowning at a pond last month while attempting to escape from police custody.

The trio had allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl while she was returning home from tuition.

The incident triggered outrage with some organisations asking the Bengali-speaking Muslims to leave upper Assam within seven days while insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam demanded capital punishment for all the accused.