Five of family killed after two cars hit e-rickshaw in Barabanki in UP

BARABANKI: Five members of a family riding an e-rickshaw were killed in a collision with two speeding cars here, police said on Friday.

Three others, one of them a child, were left injured in the crash that took place around 10 pm Thursday on the Mahmudabad-Lucknow road in Inayatpur village, they said.

A car hit the e-rickshaw and then careened into a pond along the road. Moments later another car hit the same e-rickshaw, according to the police.

"Eight people of the same family, including an 8-year-old girl, were on their way to attend a funeral in Mahmudabad, Sitapur by e-rickshaw when the accident happened," Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

"Three people, including the girl, are being treated in the district hospital while five have died.

Those dead have been identified as Irfan, Aziz Ahmed, Wahidun, Tahira Bano and Sabreen," Singh said. The family hailed from Umra village in the Kursi area of the district, police said. The car which fell into the pond has been pulled out.

The wounded from both cars are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, police said.