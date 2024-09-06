Health Ministry announces U-WIN platform to digitise vaccination data in India

NEW DELHI: India will roll out this month the U-WIN platform, which will keep a permanent digital record of vaccination and medicines of more than three crore pregnant women and mothers and almost 2.7 crore children born annually, the government said Friday.

The online vaccine management platform will capture every vaccination event of all pregnant women and children under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

TNIE was the first to break the story in April 2022 that the National Health Authority (NHA) plans to launch a clone of the CoWIN platform for its vaccination programme.

The CoWIN app, which was made available to other countries across the globe, was used for managing COVID-19 vaccination.

Making the announcement, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said the U-WIN (Universal Immunisation Win) will be launched later this month.

The online platform will issue digital vaccination certificates for all 12 vaccinations administered under India's UIP.