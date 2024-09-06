Jharkhand Cabinet approves Rs 5 lakh medical insurance cover for over 30,000 lawyers

RANCHI: In the first such initiative, the Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday approved Rs 5 lakh medical insurance cover for over 30,000 lawyers in the State.

During the Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a proposal to give Rs 14,000 pension every month to lawyers aged 65 years and above was also passed.

In addition to that the Cabinet also approved a proposal to give Rs 5,000 stipend every month to the newly enrolled advocates in Jharkhand. A total of 63 proposals were approved during the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

According to Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan, who is said to have played a crucial role in getting welfare schemes approved by the State government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has fulfilled his promises made to the lawyers at an interactive meeting held with them last year.

Expressing gratitude towards the chief minister, the Advocate General said that Jharkhand happens to be the first state in the country to frame such rules for the welfare of lawyers. “It is a message to the entire country,” said Ranjan.

After the cabinet meeting, Minister Banna Gupta, while talking to the media persons, informed that all the ministers will donate Rs 1 lakh each from their salary to the candidates who died during the excise constable recruitment drive in the state.

In another important decision, the Jharkhand Cabinet also gave its approval to the proposal to the extension of the tenure of assistant policemen with an increased honorarium of Rs 13, 000 per month. Chief Minister Transgender Pension Amendment Scheme was also approved during the Cabinet meeting.