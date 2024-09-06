Jharkhand to resume excise constable recruitment after halt over death of 12 candidates

RANCHI: The excise constable recruitment drive, which was halted on the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren after the unfortunate death of 12 candidates at seven centers all over the state, will be resumed from September 10 with changed rules. The drive at Palamu, which claimed a maximum of 4 lives, has been relocated and the candidates who were to take their physical tests there will be called at other centers.

Jharkhand Police ADG (Headquarters) RK Mallick said that extra precaution about the health condition of the candidates will be taken at each of the centers. Oxygen and Blood Pressure measuring machines will be arranged at each of the centers so that they can check their oxygen level and blood pressure, if any candidate feels that he is not feeling well and take a decision over taking part in the race accordingly.

“If any candidate feels that his health is bad before the race, he can decide whether to participate in the race or not after a health checkup. The candidates whose physical efficiency test was to be held on 3 September will now participate in the reinstatement process from 10 to 11 September in the number of 3000 per day,” he said. The running competition and physical efficiency test of all the candidates of Palamu will be held on 19 and 20 September at 6 centres, he added.

According to ADG new admit card for all the candidates will be issued soon by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. Mallick further said that during the recruitment process, complete medical facilities have been made available at the centres. No race after 8:30 am will be conducted under any circumstances, he said.

Jharkhand police have also made an appeal to the candidates that if they have any long-term illness or have ever suffered from shortness of breath, they should participate in the recruitment process only after consulting a doctor. Notably, 12 aspirants for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Examination have died during physical tests recently. The State Government has halted the recruitment tests looking at the seriousness of the issue. The BJP has announced Rs 1 lakh assistance to the kin of the deceased aspirants and has said that it will take the matter to the National Human Rights Commission.