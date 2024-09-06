J&K Assembly polls: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto today

“The party will also reiterate that the Centre has made a commitment to restore statehood to J&K at an appropriate time,” the leader said.

The National Conference, PDP, Apni Party and Peoples Conference of former minister Sajjad Gani Lone have released their manifestos and all the four parties have pledged to restore Article 370 and statehood.

Shah will also kickstart the BJP election campaign by addressing a rally in Jammu, the party’s stronghold, on Saturday. Large number of party workers are expected to attend the rally during which Shah will seek support for BJP candidates in Jammu district.

Since the election is first since Article 370 abrogation, it is very important for BJP and the saffron party will use 40 star campaigners including PM Modi for poll campaign in J&K to seek votes for its candidates.

Omar to contest from 2 seats

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has decided to contest from two Assembly seats and filed nominations from central Kashmir’s constituency of Budgam on Thursday.

He had filed nomination papers from Ganderbal constituency yesterday. The former J&K CM, who had vowed after Article 370 abrogation not to contest Assembly polls till statehood, would now be contesting two Assembly seats.