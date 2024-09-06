Knowledge of scriptures helps India fight global evil forces, says Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: Cautioning about a rise of evil forces worldwide disrupting peace, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said India has the ability to tackle such forces because of its scriptural knowledge.

“Evil forces across the world have united to destabilise the peace of the world. Bangladesh is not the first example. It started with ‘cultural degradation’ of America, Poland, and the Arab world (with the Arab Spring), and it may reach Bharat soon,” Bhagwat said at a function in Pune.

“However, we have the ability to tackle these evil forces. We can do this because we have knowledge in the form of our scriptures such as Vedas. The idea of our knowledge should be presented in a language that is relevant to the times and understood by the society,” he said.

Bhagwat emphasised the importance of presenting Vedic knowledge in a manner to ensure that it resonates with modern society. “The Vedas offer comprehensive wisdom and science, and their relevance must be conveyed effectively to sustain societal faith,” he said at the event organised to honour ‘Veda Sevaks’ who took part in the recitation of the Vedas for 16 months during the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The RSS chief said India has maintained its traditional family values despite the global decline in family systems. He urged Veda Sevaks to promote these values, questioning untouchability, which he said has no place in the scriptures.