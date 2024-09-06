Kolkata rape-murder case: Hooliganism, drunken attacks mar protests demanding justice for victim

Reports of hooliganism and drunken attacks have come to light during the demonstrations held Wednesday night to demand justice for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate resident doctor at the state-owned RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Drunken youths attacked a class 11 student in Kanchrapara, while in Barasat, a 30-year-old man was arrested for making lewd comments at two women, TOI reported.

According to a report, Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta was heckled when she had gone to take part in the "Reclaim the night" protest march.

Videos of the "Go back" slogans and the subsequent pummeling of her car by the crowd has been strongly criticised by artistes of the film industry, who had so far backed the protests over the rape-murder of a young doctor at a city hospital last night, NDTV reported.

Much of the anger directed at the actor was because of a video she posted on August 15. In it, she was seen blowing a conch and then delivering a protest message.

People pointed out that the visuals made it clear that she was not actually blowing the conch and just miming it. The sound, they claimed, was superimposed. Some even pointed out that the conch she was using was the wrong sort of conch -- one that is never used for blowing.

The collective conclusion of social media was that the actor was only faking grief to join the bandwagon. Faced with the barrage of criticism and disparaging memes, the actor had taken down the post, NDTV noted.