Maharashtra tops India's FDI, says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra state has topped in the foreign direct investment (FDI) across India by receiving a total of Rs 70,795 crore from April to June in 2024-25.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sharing the government of India’s FDI investment claimed that Maharashtra has maintained its top position in FDI investment across the country.

He said that Maharashtra received a total Rs 3,63,161 crore FDI investment when he was the chief minister during the BJP government.

“Maharashtra has received a total of 52.46 per cent of FDI investment of the country which is more than in total calculations of Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

In 2023-24, we received Rs 1,18,422 crore that was double against Gujarat's FDI and even more than Gujarat and Karnataka’s FDI together,” said deputy chief minister.

“In the last two years, we received a total of Rs 3,14, 318 crore FDI and this number will go up when we calculate the third quarter of the investment. We continue to receive investment in the textiles industry,” DCM Devendra Fadnavis said.

He said in April to June 2024-25, Maharashtra topped with Rs 70,795 crore FDI, while Karnataka was second in FDI with Rs 19,095 crore while Delhi was third with an investment of Rs 10,788 crore.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that this is nothing but jugglery of the numbers and DCM Devendra Fadnavis mastered it. He said, in the last two half years of this Mahayuti government, majority of the projects that would have brought huge investment and generated as many jobs are relocated to either Gujarat or other states just because Modi-Shah hates Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra has got over Rs 8 lakh crore loan and its GDP is going down and down and there are no jobs for the unemployed youths. Many government schemes are shutting down so that they can divert the money for only one scheme. Maharashtra is going from bad to worse financially and this government claims, we topped in FDI, this is nothing but eye wash,” Mr Patole said.