Major fire erupts in Mumbai commercial building; over two hours on, firefighting still underway

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out in a 14-storey commercial building in Mumbai on Friday, a civic official said.

The operation to douse the blaze has been going on for more than two hours.

There are no reports of any injury to anyone in the fire that broke out at the Times Tower building in the Kamala Mills compound of the Lower Parel area around 6. 30 am, the officials said.

The authorities had initially said that the commercial building had seven floors. They later updated the information, calling it a 14-storey structure. The level 2 (major) fire is confined to an electric duct between the 3rd and 7th floors on the rear side of the building with a glass facade, a civic official said.